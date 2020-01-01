Eurozone Recession Risks Fade As PMI Returns To Growth Territory In January

Summary

  • A steadying of the eurozone economy at the start of the year adds to evidence that the region might escape recession.
  • The marginal return to growth of output across the eurozone as a whole was accompanied by a sharp improvement in optimism about the year ahead.
  • The easing of supply chain pressure helped alleviate input cost inflation, as did the calming of energy markets, especially in manufacturing.

eurozone - the word was printed on a metal bar. the metal bar was placed on several banknotes

domoskanonos

The start of 2023 saw eurozone business activity rise marginally, according to flash PMI data from S&P Global, showing a tentative return to growth after six successive months of decline. Business confidence jumped higher to hint at markedly improving prospects for the

S&P Global Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index

Composite and Manufacturing Output by Sector

Eurozone optimism and order books

Eurozone employment

Eurozone manufacturing supply chains and prices

Eurozone selling price inflation

This article was written by

