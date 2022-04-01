General Electric: Best Short Hedge On The Euphoria

Jan. 24, 2023 8:00 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)7 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Marketplace

Summary

  • General Electric just reported Q4-2022 earnings and they were a big miss.
  • Guidance for 2023 looks abysmal relative to expectations.
  • As momentum wanes look for the stock to end 2023 near $40.
  • General Electric represents one of the best short hedges on the euphoria.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
FRANCE-US-ENERGY-FUELS-COMPANY-LOGO

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

It is easy to get swept up on the euphoria that grips markets. Most of the time, that jump cots you money in the long run. But standing aside and waiting to take the opposite side of the trade has a far higher

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?  Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Covered Call Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus check out our recently introduced and growing Fixed Income Trading & Long Term, Portfolios. 

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
36.23K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.