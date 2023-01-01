Paychex: Moderating Growth Is Not A Good Catalyst In Today's Bearish Market

Jan. 24, 2023 3:50 PM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)ADP, HRB
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • Paychex, Inc. continues to be competitive in the market and, in fact, it continues to grow its top line and customer base.
  • Despite this, moderating growth outlook from the management and slowing client retention seems to be the current problem.
  • Hence, I believe Paychex currently trades at a premium, which makes it unattractive in today’s bearish market.

Paychex Corporate Building

Wolterk

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has a long history of offering top-tier payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the U.S. It has a rising consumer base and a solid market presence. However, macroeconomic risks, notably an increased

PAYX: Client Retention Trend Falls for the First Time In The Last 4 Years

PAYX: Client Retention Trend Falls for the First Time In The Last 4 Years (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by the Author)

PAYX: Declining Y/Y Core Revenue Growth Trend

PAYX: Declining Y/Y Core Revenue Growth Trend (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

PAYX: Slowing Net Income Y/Y Growth

PAYX: Slowing Net Income Y/Y Growth (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

PAYX: Weekly Chart

PAYX: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

PAYX: Relative Valuation

PAYX: Relative Valuation (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

PAYX: Relative Valuation

PAYX: Relative Valuation (Source: Prepared by the Author)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.