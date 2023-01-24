Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 3:05 PM ETUmpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacque Bohlen - IR Director

Cort O'Haver - President and CEO

Tory Nixon - President, Umpqua Bank

Ron Farnsworth - CFO

Frank Namdar - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Brandon King - Truist

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Chris McGratty - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Umpqua Holdings Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to introduce Jacque Bohlen, Investor Relations Director at Umpqua to begin the conference call.

Jacque Bohlen

Thank you, Catherine. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me this morning are Cort O'Haver, the President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation; Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank; Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer; and Frank Namdar, Chief Credit Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take questions.

Yesterday afternoon, we issued an earnings release discussing our fourth quarter 2022 result. We have also prepared a slide presentation, which we will refer to during our remarks this morning. Both these materials can be found on our website at umpquabank.com in the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to Slides 2 and 3 of our

