Dun & Bradstreet: Turnaround Seems To Be Going Smoothly

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
243 Followers

Summary

  • Having access to data to garner insights is table stakes in the competitive business environment today.
  • DNB is a leader in this field with a strong competitive advantage.
  • The turnaround seems to be going well.

Multi racial diverse group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar. The documents have financial or marketing figures, graphs and charts on them. There are laptops and digital tablets on the table

courtneyk

Overview

The buy case for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is that it is a leading player in the B2B data and analytics industry, which is a rapidly growing and largely untapped market. DNB's proprietary Data Cloud encompasses a vast amount

Table Description automatically generated

Author's estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
243 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.