Summary

  • TDV tracks 40 Technology Dividend Aristocrats that have raised dividends for at least seven consecutive years. It's a lower-risk Technology ETF that comes with a higher 0.45% expense ratio.
  • In July, I recommend TDV as a way for dividend investors to take some risk off the table while still capturing a solid level of growth that Technology stocks offered.
  • However, earnings expectations for the entire sector have plummeted in the last six months. TDV's 10.48% expected earnings growth rate is lower than what most large-cap value ETFs feature.
  • Furthermore, TDV's adjusted EPS Revision Score now sits below the RYT, an equal-weight S&P 500 Technology ETF, and its five-year beta increased from 1.01 to 1.06.
  • These fundamental changes are in the wrong direction, and are why I've decided to downgrade my rating on TDV to a hold.
Investment Thesis

In July 2022, I provided a buy rating for the relatively new ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV), expressing interest in how this exclusive group would handle an uncertain market. Six months later, TDV nearly broke even compared

I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities.

