VB: Small Caps Breaking Out Is A Trade Not An Investment

Jan. 24, 2023 4:48 PM ETVanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)IWM, VBK
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard US Small Cap ETF is breaking out to the upside led by the recovery in growth stocks, which have shown signs of life following weakness in 2022.
  • While the near-term technical picture for the VB suggests some further near-term upside, the ETF is unlikely to generate strong long-term returns.
  • Future returns are likely to be lower than seen in the past even if profit margins remain at all-time highs as real sales growth slows in line with real GDP.
  • A gradual mean reversion lower in profit margins would likely see real returns come in little higher than zero over the next decade, underperforming Treasuries with much higher volatility.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

The Vanguard US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) has performed well since the start of the year due to the strong recovery seen in small cap growth stocks. The VB looks to have broken out to the upside, and

Chart

VB, IWM, and IJR Total Return Performance (Bloomberg)

Chart

VB Share Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

Vanguard US Small Cap Growth ETF (Bloomberg)

Chart

VB PE Ratio, PS Ratio, and Profit Margins (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.96K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.