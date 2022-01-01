M&T Bank Offers Rate And Operating Leverage, But Execution Is Crucial

Jan. 24, 2023 4:59 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)
Summary

  • M&T Bank had a better-than-average quarter, as slightly weaker spread income growth was offset by better fee-based income and significantly better operating leverage.
  • While the bank has ample cash to fund lending, deposit/funding costs are accelerating. Meanwhile, C&I lending is growing nicely while management is pulling back on CRE loans.
  • Successfully integrating People's and minimizing customer and employee attrition will be a key challenge, but M&T has above-average near-term pre-provision profit growth potential.
  • Long-term core earnings in the 3% to 4% range can support a fair value in the mid-$180s.
M&T Bank Corporation

M. Suhail

Integrating a large merger is never easy for bank management teams, but M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has the added challenge of navigating a challenging funding environment and an uncertain economy while it tries to leverage the large People’s United

This article was written by

