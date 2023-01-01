After A Timeout, Back To The Meat Grinder!

Summary

  • The first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble we called for a year ago is complete.
  • While the most extreme froth has been wiped off the market, valuations are still nowhere near their long-term averages.
  • For those with a longer horizon than average, I believe stocks related to addressing the problems of climate change and the increasing pressure on many raw materials have a substantial advantage over the rest of the economy.

Executive Summary

The first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble we called for a year ago is complete. The most speculative growth stocks that led the market on the way up have been

After a Timeout - Back to the Meat Grinder_1-23_Exhibit 1.JPG

After a Timeout - Back to the Meat Grinder_1-23_Exhibit 4.JPG

As of December 31, 2022 *The chart represents local, real return forecasts for several asset classes and not for any GMO fund or strategy. These forecasts are forward-looking statements based upon the reasonable beliefs of GMO and are not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and GMO assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. U.S. inflation is assumed to mean revert to long-term inflation of 2.3% over 15 years.

After a Timeout - Back to the Meat Grinder_1-23_Exhibit 5.JPG

As of 12/31/2022 | Source: GMO Composite valuation measure is composed of Price/Sales, Prices/Gross Profit, Price/Book, and Price/Economic Book.

Mr. Grantham earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Sheffield (U.K.) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

