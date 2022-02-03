Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cobalt spot prices were lower for the month, LME inventory was lower for the month.
  • Cobalt market news - BMI anticipates that cobalt prices will fall in early 2023 given surplus forecasts. Project Blue forecasts cobalt prices should strengthen as the year goes on.
  • Cobalt miners news - CMOC mining mill trial starts running at the KFM world-class mine in DRC. Huayou Cobalt could raise US$500m to US$1b of global depository receipts.
  • Electra launches Battery Materials Recycling Demonstration Plant at its Ontario Refinery Complex.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Co symbol 27 material for Cobalt chemical element

Hreni/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the January 2023 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw industry experts forecasting a weak cobalt market in early 2023, with potential to improve later in 2023 if the consumer electronics sector recovers. It was

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart

Mining.com

BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020

IEA

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (38 if include recycling)

BMI

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
25.77K Followers
Author of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage, space tourism, 3D printing, personal robots, and autonomous vehicles. Trend Investing also hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alphas Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORILSK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], THE METALS CO (TMC) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.