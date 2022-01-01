Johnson & Johnson Q4 Earnings Highlight Bullish Path In 2023

Jan. 24, 2023 5:25 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)DIA, SPY2 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • J&J reported its Q4 results with EPS beating expectations.
  • The company is proving capable of maintaining organic sales growth while supporting margins through cost savings initiatives.
  • We like the stock following the recent selloff and highlight the compelling value for a high-quality market leader.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Irvine Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) just released its fourth quarter and full-year financial results, capping off a resilient 2022 despite macro headwinds. The takeaway from the report is that the company was able to drive earnings higher largely through price hikes, balancing out

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
16.9K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.