PACCAR, Inc. (PCAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 4:52 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.45K Followers

PACCAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Ken Hastings - Director, IR

Preston Feight - CEO & Director

Harrie Schippers - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Raso - Evercore

Steven Fisher - UBS

Dillon Cumming - Morgan Stanley

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Chad Dillard - Bernstein

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Matt Elkott - Cowen and Company

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to PACCAR's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded and if anyone has an objection, they should disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Hastings, please go ahead.

Ken Hastings

Good morning. We would like to welcome those listening by phone and those on the webcast. My name is Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Preston Feight, Chief Executive Officer; Harrie Schippers, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Barkley, Senior Vice President and Controller. As with prior conference calls, we ask that any members of the media on the line participate in a listen-only mode.

Certain information presented today will be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including general economic and competitive conditions that may affect expected results. For additional information, please see our SEC filings and the Investor Relations page of paccar.com.

I would now like to introduce Preston Feight.

Preston Feight

Hey, good morning. Harrie Schippers, Michael Barkley and I will update you on our record

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.