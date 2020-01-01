Pinnacle Financial Partners Paying For Growth, But The Market Wants Margins

Jan. 24, 2023 6:12 PM ETPinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)FHN, FRC, RF, TFC, WFC
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers

Summary

  • Pinnacle reported disappointing fourth quarter results, as stronger than expected net interest income was offset by weaker contributions from its Bankers Healthcare Group investment.
  • Management isn't letting up on its growth ambitions, planning to hire another 125 revenue-producers in 2023 and looking for double-digit loan growth despite fast-rising funding costs.
  • Pinnacle will likely generate double-digit pre-provision profit growth over the next two years, but NIM, efficiency ratio, and ROTCE have likely peaked for the time being.
  • Pinnacle looks undervalued, but investors will need patience for sentiment to turn and reward growth banking stories again.
Aerial shot of Tre Cime Di Lavaredo, Italy

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I wrote back in November that while I thought Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was a high-quality growth bank, the company’s business model was arguably out of step with a nervous market. Since then, the shares have lost another 7% or so of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC, FHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.