Fifth Third's Significant Underperformance Strikes Me As Odd

Jan. 24, 2023 6:20 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)CMA, KEY, MTB, TFC
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers

Summary

  • Fifth Third has been a laggard for the past year, despite growth and quality performance that's not so markedly different than its peer group.
  • The Street may be overly concerned about the impact of Dividend Finance, as this consumer renewable energy lender is presently accounting for a lot of loan growth and credit reserves.
  • Management's longer-term plans to improve credit quality by pulling back in select categories (CRE, riskier commercial and consumer) and pursuing branch-based growth in the Southeast seem sound.
  • Long-term core earnings growth around 4% can support a fair value around $41.
The Fifth Third Bank office building in Tampa, FL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

If you need things to make sense, the stock market may not be the place for you. While stocks don’t typically stay too cheap or too long for extended periods of time, in the short term there can be some odd moves.

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.