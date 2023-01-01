F.N.B. Corp Generating Good Spread And Operating Leverage In An Increasingly Challenging Market

Jan. 24, 2023 6:27 PM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers

Summary

  • F.N.B. exceeded top and bottom line expectations in the fourth quarter, with strong net interest income growth and good operating leverage driving a $0.04/share pre-provision beat.
  • F.N.B.'s cumulative deposit beta is comfortably low and better than most peers, and with modest expectations for loan growth in 2023, the bank shouldn't need to overpay for funding.
  • Growth markets like North and South Carolina can support years of healthy growth, but improved customer service/satisfaction may be needed to withstand intense in-market competition.
  • Long-term core earnings growth, as well as nearer-term ROTCE and EPS, can support a fair value around $16.
Roberto Clemente Bridge, Allegheny River, Downtown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, America

joe daniel price/Moment via Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) (“FNB”) continues to execute well in an increasingly challenging environment. While acquisitions do muddy the waters a bit where comparable numbers are concerned, the reality is that the bank delivered both better-than-expected rate leverage and operating leverage

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.