High Probability Trading (Ratio Spreads) In AMC Entertainment Stock

Jan. 24, 2023 6:38 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)
Individual Trader
Summary

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock has a very high implied volatility in the March cycle.
  • Although AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares remain in a bear market, the short-term trend has been encouraging, with earnings projections improving.
  • We do not see a violent contraction in AMC shares over the near term. This sets up a position to give us a cost basis of $2.26 per share of AMC.
AMC Theatres Reopens Its Doors By Celebrating 100 Years Of Operations With "Movies In 2020 At 1920 Prices"

Tom Cooper

Intro

Many traders continue to short AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) due to the sustained pattern of lower highs on the technical chart. Over the past three months (which was an encouraging period for the sector and equity

AMC Technicals

AMC Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

AMC: High Implied Volatility

AMC: High Implied Volatility In the March Cycle (Interactive Brokers)

Put Ratio Selling In AMC

Sale Of Put Ratio Spread In AMC (Interactive Brokers)

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.4K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

