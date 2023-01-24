Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 6:02 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian King - Head-Investor Relations

Gary Guthart - Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Samath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Rick Wise - Stifel

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Shagun Singh - RBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Intuitive Quarter Four 2022 Earnings Release. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for your questions. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to our host, Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Brian King. Please, go ahead.

Brian King

Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuitive's fourth quarter earnings conference call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; and Jamie Samath, our CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 3, 2022, and Form 10-Q filed on October 21, 2022. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Please note that this conference call will be available for audio replay on our website at intuitive.com on the Events section under our Investor Relations page. Today's press release and supplementary

