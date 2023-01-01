GoldMining Inc.: Recent Ounce Additions Overshadowed By Uncertainty

Jan. 24, 2023 7:04 PM ETGoldMining Inc. (GLDG), GOLD:CA
Summary

  • GoldMining Inc. was one of the best-performing gold developers in 2022, declining just 5% vs. a 15% decline in the Gold Juniors Index.
  • This outperformance may be related to it being the first year of solid results across its portfolio, with a PEA completed at La Mina and PEA work underway at other projects.
  • However, while the advancement of its La Mina Project and recently added ounces are positives, the negative is that permitting the project may be more difficult under the new government.
  • Given the fact that this looks to be a best-case 2027 production (assuming permitting success) and I see further risk of share dilution, I continue to see far more attractive ways to play the sector.

Just over a year ago, I wrote on GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG), noting that while the company looked cheap on a per-ounce basis, its projects were being advanced at a snail's pace, which made it cheap for a reason. Since

La Mina Project Mineralization

La Mina Project Mineralization (Company Presentation)

La Mina Project Upfront Capex & Average Production vs. Other Undeveloped & Construction-Stage Projects

La Mina Project Upfront Capex & Average Production vs. Other Undeveloped & Construction-Stage Projects (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Whistler Project Location

Whistler Project Location (Project Technical Report)

GoldMining Assets & GEOs

GoldMining Assets & GEOs (Company Presentation)

GLDG Daily Chart

GLDG Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

