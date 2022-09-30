SouthState: Attractively Valued With Good Prospects Of Earnings Growth

Jan. 24, 2023 7:37 PM ETSouthState Corporation (SSB)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • As the excess cash balance is now back to normal, it will no longer contribute to margin expansion. Nevertheless, the margin will continue to grow due to moderate rate sensitivity.
  • High-interest rates will likely drag loan growth to the pre-pandemic level.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, SSB is offering a modest dividend yield.
Under bridge view on Florida city skyline cityscape with SouthState bank commercial holding company sign logo

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) will most probably increase this year on the back of slight margin expansion. Further, loan growth will remain positive this year even after a slowdown. Overall, I'm expecting SouthState Corporation to report earnings of $6.55 per share for 2022, down

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.92K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.