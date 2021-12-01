It's been a while since I last visited Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) a year ago, and it appears the stock has held up well amidst what seemed like a couple years worth of volatility. Since my last bullish take on the stock in January of last year, TAP has given investors an 8% total return, far surpassing the 16% decline of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I revisit the stock and highlight what makes it a good value buy at present, so let's get started.
Molson Coors is one of the largest global brewers, with a portfolio of well-known brands such as Coors, Miller, Carling, and Blue Moon. TAP benefits from its extensive distribution network with a strong presence in North America and Europe, which accounts for the majority of the global beer market, and generated $10.7 billion in sales over the trailing 12 months.
Brand recognition is a key advantage of TAP. This includes Coors Light, is one of the top-selling beers in America. Additionally, Molson Coors has a strong portfolio of craft and import brands, helping the company to appeal to a diverse set of customers. These attributes translate to moderate pricing power. As shown below, TAP scores an above average B profitability grade with Gross and EBITDA margins sitting above the sector median.
Meanwhile, TAP is demonstrating respectable growth with net sales rising by 8% YoY on a constant currency basis during the third quarter, driven by price increases and favorable product mix. Also encouraging, TAP is growing market share, as it earned the second highest overall dollar share gain in the U.S. across the beer industry, driven by brand volume growth in the key Miller Lite and Coors beer brands.
Looking forward, it appears the hard seltzer threat is held at bay, sales for this category has largely fizzled. This is supported by a recent report last month that indicated double digit 22% to 24% YoY declines for popular hart seltzer brands. Moreover, hart seltzer now claims just a 7.3% of the overall beer market, which is well off its peak level of 12%.
This gives TAP more time to grow its own hard seltzer, Topo Chico, which is the fastest growing hard seltzer brand in the U.S. Moreover, TAP's emerging brands show plenty of promise. This includes its Simply Spiked Lemonade, which is the fastest growing new flavored alcohol beverage in the U.S. and Peroni, whose volumes were up in the double-digits in the last reported quarter. In addition, TAP's relatively new European style lager, Madri, is now the number three brand in the UK beer market.
Moreover, analysts believe that TAP is now on firmer footing with the ability to deliver long term revenue growth and market share gains through consistent beer pricing and new categories. This is supported by a note from a Cowen industry analyst, stating that it is also positioned to capture consumer downtrading in an inflationary environment. The Cowen analysts also expects higher dividends and meaningful buybacks in 2024.
Importantly, it carries a BBB- investment grade rated balance sheet, and it yields a respectable 3%, which is well covered by a 41% payout ratio. The share price of $51.47 continues to be in value territory with a forward PE of 13.2, sitting below its normal PE of 15.0. Analysts expect around 6% EPS growth this year and have an average price target of $54.61, while Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $67.
Molson Coors has a strong portfolio of familiar brands and new high growth brands that makes it appealing to consumers worldwide. It appears set to return to meaningful growth and consumer downtrading in the current inflationary environment should provide an extra boost. Given the attractive valuation, a solid dividend yield and promising outlook, TAP is worth considering for long-term investors at current levels.
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Comments