Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 7:00 PM ETCrane Holdings, Co. (CR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.45K Followers

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Feldman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Max Mitchell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Saak - President and Chief Executive Officer, Crane NXT

Rich Maue - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Damian Karas - UBS

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Crane Holdings Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Feldman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Feldman

Thank you, operator and good day, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. I'm Jason Feldman, Vice President of Investor Relations.

On our call this morning, we have Max Mitchell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Maue, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Saak, who is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Future Post separation Crane NXT.

We'll start off our call with a few prepared remarks, after which we will respond to questions. Just a reminder that the comments we make on this call may include some forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and also in our annual report 10-K and subsequent filings pertaining to forward-looking statements. Also, during the call, we'll be using some non-GAAP numbers which are reconciled with the comparable GAAP numbers and tables at the end of our press release and accompanying slide presentation, both of which are available on our website

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.