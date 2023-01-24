Union Pacific: Embracing Weakness

Summary

  • Union Pacific reported weak earnings as the company suffered from slowing demand growth and high costs.
  • Going forward, the company sees a scenario that implies economic soft-landing in the United States.
  • While I expect more weakness, I'm eagerly waiting to significantly expand my position in UNP in the months ahead.

Rail Strike Threatens To Slow US Supply-Chain Recovery

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to dive into Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) fourth-quarter earnings. These matter for at least two reasons:

  1. They tell us a lot about how Union Pacific is doing, which is important for traders and investors
Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

relates to Dumb, Dumber and Leading Economic Indicators

Deutsche Bank

Negative Reading | Since 1960, no period was this low without a recession

Bloomberg

Union Pacific

Union Pacific

Image

Wells Fargo

TIKR.com

Data by YCharts

FINVIZ

Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR, NDAQ

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

