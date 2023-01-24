Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.46K Followers

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Butcher - VP, IR

Tracy Robinson - President, CEO & Director

Edmond Harris - EVP & COO

Doug MacDonald - EVP & CMO

Ghislain Houle - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christian Wetherbee - Citigroup

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Justin Long - Stephens Inc.

Ariel Rosa - Crédit Suisse

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays Bank

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Kenneth Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

David Vernon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jason Seidl - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Patrick, and I will be your operator today. Welcome to CN's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Butcher, Vice President, Investor Relations. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Butcher.

Paul Butcher

Well, thank you, Patrick. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for CN's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial results Conference Call. Before we begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements and additional legal information available at the beginning of the presentation.

As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. and Canadian securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.