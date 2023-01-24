Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.46K Followers

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF.PK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Norris - SVP, Finance

Richard Fairbank - Chairman and CEO

Andrew Young - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research

Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Arren Cyganovich - Citi

Richard Shane - JP Morgan

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Capital One Financial Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeff Norris, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Jeff Norris

Thank you very much, Victor. And welcome everybody to Capital One’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. As usual, we are webcasting live over the internet. To access the call on the internet, please log on to Capital One’s website at capitalone.com and follow the links from there.

In addition to the press release and financials, we have included a presentation summarizing our fourth quarter 2022 results. With me this evening are Mr. Richard Fairbank, Capital One’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Andrew Young, Capital One’s Chief Financial Officer. Rich and Andrew will walk you through the presentation. To access a copy of the presentation and the press release, please go to Capital One’s website, click on Investors and click on Quarterly Earnings Release.

Please note that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Information regarding Capital One’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.