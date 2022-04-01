Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has just declared its Q2 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. While EPS and revenue more or less came in line with expectations, the strength in Cloud business and the continuing hype about the company's AI plans have triggered a 5% rally after hours. Please bear in mind, though, post-earning prices are very volatile and things may have turned south by the time you are reading this article. But fear not, this article is not about a quick trade.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share ("EPS"). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how Microsoft's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.
What's with that massive decline in FCF? As shown below, that's a 43% decline YoY compared to the $8.615 Billion recorded in Q2 2022. Is the dividend in danger? Maybe. Maybe not. Only way to find out is to read the fine prints as well to see how the annual FCF (trailing twelve months) looks. As reported by Microsoft below, FCF took a massive hit this quarter due to a tax payment related to R&D. For who aren't familiar, this is a result of the relatively new act that went into effect in 2022 that requires companies to capitalize and amortize R&D expenses over 5 years (if domestic) or 15 years (if foreign). Prior to this, companies had the option of either deducting or to capitalize and amortize R&D expenses. Ignoring this impact, the apples-to-apples comparison results in a FCF decline of 16%, a far cry from the 43% that showed up on first glance. In other words, the adjusted Q2 FCF was $7.254 Billion, which gives Microsoft a Q2 FCF payout ratio of about 70%.
With that exception out of the way, let us run the same numbers above based on full year.
The annual numbers look a lot better and reaffirm a couple of my beliefs:
1. Dividend coverage remains as strong as I had written in this article, so much that company can afford to double its payout to shareholders and still have plenty left to fund its growth.
2. Short-term fluctuations are normal even for a business as established as Microsoft. I wrote the same about IBM in the article linked above and never did I think the same may hold true for Microsoft to the extent that the quarterly Free cash flow would be less than the dividend payout.
"The age of AI is upon us, and Microsoft is powering it. We are witnessing nonlinear improvements in the capability of foundation models, which we are making available as platforms"
What are your thoughts on the earnings in specific and Microsoft in general? Please leave your comments below.
