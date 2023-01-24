Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 8:35 PM ETHanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.46K Followers

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Clark - IR

Bonita Lee - President and CEO

Anthony Kim - Chief Banking Officer

Romolo Santarosa - SEVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Tim Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hanmi Financial Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Larry Clark, Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead.

Larry Clark

Thank you, Doug, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Hanmi's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. This afternoon, Hanmi issued its earnings release and quarterly supplemental slide presentation to accompany today's call. Both documents are available on the IR section of the company's website.

I'm here today with Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi; Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer; and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer. Bonnie will begin today's call with an overview and Anthony will discuss loan and deposit activities. Ron will provide details on our financial performance and then Bonnie will provide closing comments before we open the call up to your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments may include forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, expectations, events and financial industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Discussion of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.