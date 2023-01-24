Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 9:24 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.46K Followers

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Iversen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Satya Nadella - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Amy Hood - Chief Financial Officer

Alice Jolla - Chief Accounting Officer

Keith Dolliver - Deputy General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brad Reback - Stifel

Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brett Iversen, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Brett Iversen

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer; Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer; and Keith Dolliver, Deputy General Counsel. On the Microsoft Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings press release and financial summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today’s call and provides the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are included as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the company’s second quarter performance in addition to the impact these items and events have on the financial results. All growth comparisons we make on the call today relate to the corresponding period of last year unless otherwise noted.

We will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.