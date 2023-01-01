Inflation Continues To Dampen U.S. Retail Sales While Luxury Shines

Summary

  • The first month of 2023 (and the last month of the retail industry’s Q4 2022) saw America’s largest party supply store file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that the StarMine credit models had predicted about a year ago.
  • According to StarMine, Bed Bath & Beyond scores in the bottom decile when it comes to the Relative Valuation, Val-Mo, and Short Interest models.
  • For Q4 2022, the StarMine SmartEstimate data shows investors can expect positive surprises from Dillard’s.

Cash dollars and stock market indicators

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

By Jharonne Martis

The first month of 2023 (and the last month of the retail industry’s Q4 2022) saw America’s largest party supply store file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that the StarMine credit models had

The StarMine CCR Model Score History for Bed Bath & Beyond

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

The StarMine M&A Target Model for Bed Bath & Beyond

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Discounters Same Store Sales Estimates Revisions: Q2 2022

Source: Refinitiv I/B/E/S

SmartEstimate for Dillard’s Q4 Jan 2023

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

StarMine Price Momentum Scores for Luxury Retailers

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

