101 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds For January

Summary

  • Imagine stocks or funds that pay-out their dividends once-a-month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst waiting for money is reduced by 300%, or more!
  • These January U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (101); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >8.69% (80).
  • Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 1/20/23.
  • 101 U.S. MoPay equities priced over $3 per share and yielding over 3% are listed here. Canadian MoPay equities are omitted but many Canadian firms are U.S. listed OTC. 80 funds (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) are combined US/Canadian, and all funds show yields over 8.69%.
  • Analyst 1-year-targets revealed that investing $5K in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield MoPay US exchange equities could produce 5.7% more gain than $5K invested in all ten. Little (lower priced) MoPay dogs kept their lead by over half a length in January.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

