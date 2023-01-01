Maximusnd

By Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Bond Investments

We’re optimistic about this year’s municipal bond market. Here’s why.

Investors can find higher income at lower prices

There’s a lot going for the municipal market as we head into 2023. Higher starting yields mean more income for investors. This income could help mitigate the potential negative impact of any future rate hikes. And investors are earning this higher income at very attractive prices (valuation). Spreads were incredibly narrow at the beginning of 2022 - meaning munis were relatively expensive. Following the broad market sell-off, spreads widened, and yields are now roughly 260 basis points higher than at the beginning of the year. Investors can earn attractive tax-equivalent yields - at levels not seen in years and, in some cases, at deeply discounted prices.

Technicals are favorable, with demand outpacing supply

The current supply/demand imbalance benefits municipal bond investors. Higher interest rates have pushed up the cost of issuance. As a result, supply has declined 20% year to date. We expect a combination of seasonality and political dynamics will work to keep supply low as we head into 2023. The months around the end and beginning of a year are frequently low supply months. Following midterm votes, newly elected officials are typically less likely to start their terms with heavy new issuance activity. On the demand side, as we approach the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle, investors are becoming more comfortable jumping back into the market. We believe it makes sense to do this sooner rather than later as the market can move quickly and, with limited supply, it’s going to become harder to get invested.

Strong fundamentals mean munis better positioned to weather an economic slowdown

A potential economic slowdown in 2023 is less likely to significantly impact the municipal market as fundamentals remain solid. Pandemic-related fiscal stimulus has propped up local and state balance sheets and credit quality. Moreover, because municipals are considered a high-quality asset class with low default rates, they typically outperform other asset classes in a recession. However, in the case of a deeper recession, certain sectors will be more at risk - like those with weakened issuers that have not received stimulus aid or do not have yields to support them. Lower-rated high-yield credits will also likely be more at risk than traditional higher-quality munis. In a recessionary environment, a higher quality bias and credit selection will be important. Quality, in this case, means not only AAA or AA-rated general obligation bonds, but also higher-quality issuers within certain sectors.

We see attractive opportunities across the municipal market, particularly in longer-duration bonds

Buying opportunities exist across the municipal market - especially in those areas that sold off the most in 2022, such as longer-term bonds with a lower coupon structure. From a sector perspective, this includes toll roads, hospitals, and airports. These bonds sold off more broadly than state and local issuance which typically has a shorter maturity or higher quality bias. Longer duration munis are expected to benefit from a flattening of the yield curve during a recession or slowing economy. That should drive their outperformance relative to their shorter counterparts.

© 2016-2023 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.