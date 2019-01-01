Clarivate: Attractive Business Model With Improving Organic Growth

Jan. 25, 2023 12:11 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
244 Followers

Summary

  • Clarivate has a very attractive business model in an industry with positive trends.
  • CLVT should be able to continue exerting its pricing power to drive organic growth.
  • Core organic growth performance continues to improve.

Document management and online file storage that is a global document linking system.

Teera Konakan/Moment via Getty Images

Thesis highlight

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) has 32% upside. The company has an attractive business model with high barriers to entry, which includes high pricing power and excellent top-line visibility due to its recurring revenue model and high

Chart Description automatically generated

3Q22 earnings

Calendar Description automatically generated

3Q22 earnings

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

3Q22 earnings

Table Description automatically generated

Own valuation

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
244 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.