Hancock Whitney Feeling More Of A Macro Pinch

Jan. 25, 2023 12:23 AM ETHancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.31K Followers

Summary

  • Hancock Whitney was an outlier in the wrong way with fourth quarter results that included a top-line miss, though good operating leverage mitigated some of the damage.
  • Management is taking a more conservative stance, including pulling back on CRE lending, but the bank continues to stand out with a low deposit beta and good profitability numbers.
  • Higher provisioning will weigh on results in FY'23 and FY'24, and net interest margin is likely near a peak, but pre-provision profit growth should stand out in FY'23.
  • Sentiment remains a challenge for bank stocks, but Hancock looks undervalued below $60.
birds flying in the sunset swamp

Jaimie Tuchman/iStock via Getty Images

Gulfport-based Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) has been a little frustrating here of late, as the shares have started lagging some of its regional banking peers. While I can understand some concern over peaking net interest margin and more caution from management

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.31K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.