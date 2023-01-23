The Dow Jones Dividend 100 Indices Part 2: Strong Fundamentals And The Benefits Of Diversification

Summary

  • Both Dow Jones Dividend 100 Indices traded at a discount to their respective benchmarks on every valuation metric.
  • Both indices held a quality advantage and volatility reduction compared with their respective benchmarks.
  • An interesting option for those wanting to reduce volatility while potentially enhancing dividend yield is to pair the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index with the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

By George Valantasis

In part one of this series, we highlighted how the stringent dividend sustainability and quality screens of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index may have led to their outperformance

exhibit 1

exhibit 2

exhibit 3

exhibit 4

