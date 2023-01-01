DICE Therapeutics: Risks To Reversal Rally Noted In Market Data (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 25, 2023 12:38 AM ETDICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • DICE Therapeutics rallied hard following positive top-line data in its DC-086 investigational compound in October last year.
  • Momentum has stalled into the new year, however, and we sought to identify how investors are positioning in DICE this year.
  • Data suggests that demand is still there but is fading and that large order volume has scaled back significantly.
  • We see further downside to come into the coming weeks to months, eying potential targets of $25 and then $17.
  • Net-net, we rate DICE a hold.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

From the Portfolio Manager's desk

Many equity strategies were hammered in FY22' as the market finally laid weight to true fundamentals and unwound the high-beta/growth trade. Losses were most pronounced in long/short and directional managers, except

ref

Data: Updata

rgfv

Data: Updata

rf

Data: Updata

rrw

Data: DICE Investor Presentation

rfv

Data: DICE Investor Presentation

refr

Data: Updata

refv

Data: Updata

r4f

Data: Updata

erfv

Data: Updata

rgvf

Data: Updata

rtwgfv

Data: Updata

rrfv

Data: Updata

trgefv

Data: Seeking Alpha, DICE, see: "Options"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.