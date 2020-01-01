Muhammet Camdereli

We are in the "foggy zone" between #JPM23 and earnings season so it is hard to forecast healthcare and biotech stocks performance. We can gauge technicals and trade major life science ETFs. The healthcare sector is perceived as defensive but in 2023 there is more investor appetite for risk based on the QQQs comeback and the XBI strength. Healthcare lags in 2023 while semiconductors are hot with the SMH up 15% YTD.

The market is still clouded by the FED's determination to raise rates and keep money tight. The next FED Meeting is in February and expectations are for a 0.25% rate increase. In the meantime many economists and strategists are expecting a mild recession. Earnings and guidance will be telling.

Here are some trends to watch based on the data and recent trading.

Based on my trades and other momentum indicators- ARKG, XBI- the small cap rally should continue through January. Large cap biopharma sold off from #JPM23 week. That is expected since they led throughout 2022. MedTech sector is improving: FSMEX,IHI. The IBB looks better than the XLV for non-traders. Key Earnings and guidance to watch over next 2 weeks: DHR 1/24, TMO, ABT 1/25, 2/1, HOLX 2/1, BDX 2/2, ILMN 2/7, MRNA 2/22, large cap biopharmas on 2/2, VRTX 2/7. Two large cap biopharma stocks are included in the Investors Business Daily IBD Big Cap 20 rankings: #1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and #4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).

Disclosure: long ABT, ABBV, IWM, IHI, MRK, PRHSX, UNH, VRTX, XBI.