We are in the "foggy zone" between #JPM23 and earnings season so it is hard to forecast healthcare and biotech stocks performance. We can gauge technicals and trade major life science ETFs. The healthcare sector is perceived as defensive but in 2023 there is more investor appetite for risk based on the QQQs comeback and the XBI strength. Healthcare lags in 2023 while semiconductors are hot with the SMH up 15% YTD.
The market is still clouded by the FED's determination to raise rates and keep money tight. The next FED Meeting is in February and expectations are for a 0.25% rate increase. In the meantime many economists and strategists are expecting a mild recession. Earnings and guidance will be telling.
Here are some trends to watch based on the data and recent trading.
Disclosure: long ABT, ABBV, IWM, IHI, MRK, PRHSX, UNH, VRTX, XBI.
|Model
|PORTFOLIO
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Stock/ETF
|Ticker
|Price
|Wgt
|Price
|Price
|P
|1Y
|Price
|YTD
|10/25
|%
|12/31
|% Perf
|12/31/21
|12/31/22
|%Perf
|1/22
|% Perf
|iShares NAZ Bio
|IBB*
|136
|15
|151.5
|25.7
|152.62
|130.55
|3.69
|135.47
|3.18
|iShares Russell 2k
|IWM
|163
|10
|196.4
|18.3
|222.45
|174.36
|-7.83
|185
|6.13
|Merck*
|MRK
|80
|10
|81.77
|-10
|76.64
|110.81
|36.15
|109.94
|-0.91
|United Health
|UNH
|330
|20
|350.7
|27.19
|502
|530.27
|5.12
|486,72
|-8.2
|SPDR S&P Bio
|XBI
|117
|10
|140.8
|48
|111.96
|83
|-5.41
|86.99
|4.81
|Healthcare SPDR
|XLV
|108
|25
|113.4
|14.71
|140.89
|135.88
|2.39
|133.91
|-1.43
|T. Rowe Hlth Sci
|PRHSX
|n/a
|5
|99.65
|n/a
|104
|89
|-0.81
|90.15
|0.37
|iShares U.S MedT
|IHI
|50
|5
|54.83
|65.85
|52.57
|-8.86
|54.54
|3.75
|MedTech*
|ABT
|new
|5
|123.5
|127.46
|109.83
|-9.53
|112.82
|2.76
|Tracking Comp
|ARK Genomic
|ARKG
|93.26
|61.24
|28.23
|-31.97
|32.49
|15.09
|Direx3X Bull
|LABU
|7.66
|-58.91
|7.84
|10.89
|FIDO Biotech
|FBIOX
|25.18
|19.35
|16.04
|4.21
|16.57
|1.78
|FIDO MEDtech
|FSMEX
|76.15
|83.18
|61.58
|-10.39
|64.28
|4.38
|DOW
|DIA
|310
|363.32
|331.34
|-3.93
|333.67
|0.71
|S&P 500
|SPY
|379
|475
|382.41
|-11.39
|395.88
|3.52
|NASDAQ-100
|QQQ
|315
|397.85
|266.33
|-21.85
|282.68
|6.16
|Top Biopharmas
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|161.64
|12.45
|149.59
|-7.44
|Bristol Myers Sq
|BMY
|71.58
|14.82
|74.15
|3.06
|Gilead Sci
|GILD
|85.39
|22.42
|83.01
|(3.31)
|Eli Lilly
|LLY
|362.94
|42.34
|346.07
|-5.4
|Merck
|MRK
|110.94
|36.15
|109.94
|-0.91
|Regeneron
|REGN
|721.7
|17.52
|722
|0
|Vertex
|VRTX
|288.78
|35.53
|309.84
|7.29
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
