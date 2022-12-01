M2 News Continues To Impress

Summary

  • For the past 18 months or so, I have argued that the surge in inflation which began about two years ago was fueled by a surge in the M2 money supply that began in the months following the Covid panic.
  • Today we received the M2 number for December '22, and it showed that the money supply has been shrinking at an unprecedented rate since its peak last March.
  • People are spending down their excess cash balances and paying off loans, and that has been supporting a substantial rise in real GDP and a substantial rise in inflation as well.

For the past 18 months or so, I have argued that the surge in inflation which began about two years ago was fueled by a surge in the M2 money supply that began in the months following the Covid

Growth in the M2 monetary aggregate

M2 growth vs. federal deficit

Money growth leads inflation

Money demand

