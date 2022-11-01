Gear Energy: 11+% Yielding Bet On Shrinking WTI-WCS Price Differential

Summary

  • Gear Energy exited 2022 in a solid financial position with very little net debt.
  • The 2023 guidance suggests CAD$31M in dividends to be paid entirely from Free cash flows in US$80+ per barrel WTI price environment.
  • Management’s assumptions about the WCS spread may a bit optimistic, but the price differential should narrow by the end of 2023 as the Trans Mountain Pipeline is completed.
  • Gear Energy seems like a good bet on shrinking WTI-WCS price differential as investors could be paid 11+% gross dividend yield while waiting for the spread to come down.

While most oil stocks have rebounded in the last month as oil prices increased, Canadian companies with high share of heavy oil into their production mix have struggled. One of those is Gear Energy (TSX:GXE:CA)(

results

2022 highlights (Gear Energy)

guidance

2023 budget and guidance (Gear Energy)

sensitivity

Cash flow sensitivity to WTI prices (Gear Energy)

spread

WCS-WTI price differential (Gear Energy)

