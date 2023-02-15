Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Still One Of The More Expensive Banks

Jan. 25, 2023 1:49 AM ETCommonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.23K Followers

Summary

  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported solid results for fiscal 2022, with earnings per share growing in the double digits.
  • Australian banks can be seen as extremely safe due to higher standards of the Australian Prudential Regulatory Agency.
  • But the stock is rather expensive - especially compared to other banks (like Canadian banks).

Australian money background

enjoynz

(Unless otherwise specified, the amounts are in Australian Dollar)

On my watchlist of companies I am monitoring closely are several banks – including banks from the United States, from Canada as well as Sweden. And more than two years ago in November

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Full year fiscal 2022 results

CBA FY22 Presentation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: CET1

CBA FY22 Presentation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Capital Overview

CBA FY22 Presentation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Loan Losses

CBA Fixed Income Investor Presentation

Market share of Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CBA FY22 Presentation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Volume growth for home lending, business lending, household deposits, business deposits

CBA FY22 Presentation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Dividend

CBA FY22 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.23K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.