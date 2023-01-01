STOXX 600 Q4 2022 Earnings Preview: A Reset In Growth Expectations

Jan. 25, 2023 1:05 AM ETACGYF, COVTY, CS, CSGKF, CVVTF, DNNGY, ELUXF, SUBCY
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Using data from the January 24th publication of the STOXX 600 Earnings Scorecard, 22Q4 earnings are forecasted at €125.1 billion (+9.5% y/y, -7.6% q/q) while revenue is forecasted at €1,380.8 billion (+0.9% y/y, -11.5% q/q).
  • Furthermore, analysts have aggressively downgraded both earnings and revenue growth expectations heading into earnings season.
  • Earnings growth has decreased by 6.2 percentage points (ppt) heading into earnings season, which highlights how analysts have lowered expectations and lowered the bar for companies this quarter.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

By Tajinder Dhillon

Earnings season kicks off this week and will provide further insight to a myriad of questions – will a greater percentage of companies miss earnings expectations? Will there be continued pressure on profit margins? Will forward earnings expectations continue

STOXX 600 22Q4 Earnings Growth Rate

STOXX 600 22Q4 Earnings Contribution

Market Cap vs. Share-Weight for STOXX 600 Sector

Largest Negative Revision for 22Q4

Largest Positive Revisions for 22Q4

STOXX 600 Net Profit Margin

STOXX 600 Forward P/E Decomposition

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.