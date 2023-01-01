2023: Our U.S. Teams Weigh In

Jan. 25, 2023 1:35 AM ETIWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DSPC, DWAS, DWMC, EES, ESML, EWSC, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KSCD, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PBSM, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA, SIXS, SLY, SLYG, SLYV, SMCP, SMDV, SMLE, SMLF, SMLV, SMMD, SMMV, SPAX, SPSM, SQLV, SSLY, SVAL, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, USLB, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, USEQ, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, IVDG, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
616 Followers

Summary

  • Tightening monetary policy drove rising 10-year Treasury bond yields and pressured equity valuations in 2022.
  • Interest rates will drive the market environment, to some extent, according to our U.S. growth and core equity and U.S. value equity teams.
  • Given the lagged impact, the effects of interest rate increases will likely have a more meaningful impact on the U.S. economy in 2023, according to our U.S. growth and core equity team.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

Tightening monetary policy drove rising 10-year Treasury bond yields and pressured equity valuations in 2022. While impossible to predict what 2023 has in store - especially because interest rate changes can have a lagged effect on corporate earnings - we asked our U.S. equity

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
616 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.