Does Wayfair Need To Exist?

Jan. 25, 2023 2:31 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • At the current cash burn rate, Wayfair could be out of cash by year-end.
  • Wayfair announced that it was cutting 10% of its workforce.
  • W jumped 20.3% Friday on that announcement on the notion that the cost reduction from the job cuts would boost earnings.
  • I’m not even sure Wayfair needs to exist in a nasty recession scenario, which is what I believe will unfold this year.

Wayfair Lays of 350 Boston Employees

Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Last summer I pounded the table on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as short, making the argument that it was headed for bankruptcy (actually first recommended BBBY as a short in July 2021 when

Author

Author

This article was written by

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
3.96K Followers
I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.