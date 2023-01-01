European Outlook: Less Downside Now, But Caution Still Warranted

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2K Followers

Summary

  • In recent weeks, evidence has mounted that the eurozone economy is proving resilient in the face of large shocks from higher energy prices and tighter financial conditions.
  • While our expectation has been that a recession would be mild in Europe, recent data implies we may avoid recession altogether.
  • In investment portfolios, we believe upping quality and liquidity when taking risk and exercising caution around the most economically sensitive areas of the market makes sense.

Financial technology concept. Stock chart. Investment. Fintech.

metamorworks

In recent weeks, evidence has mounted that the eurozone economy is proving resilient in the face of large shocks from higher energy prices and tighter financial conditions. After hitting a low of around 47 in October, the Eurozone Composite PMI climbed

Eurozone PMI

Source: PIMCO, Markit. As of 24 January 2023.

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.