The View From Muniland: Our 2023 Outlook

AllianceBernstein (AB)
Summary

  • Daryl Clements: No one expected, not even the Fed, the amount of increases that they put through, but nevertheless, that’s what happened.
  • Daryl Clements: The broad municipal benchmark had a yield of 1.11 at the beginning of 2022, end of the year at 3.55. In fact, it was over 4 at one point.
  • DC: We like duration, so we’re duration neutral. We do like being in a barbell structure, because when the Fed does pause and then eventually pivots, those long bond yields should fall and they’ll gain a lot in value.

By Daryl Clements and Jason Mertz

Transcript

Jason Mertz: Daryl, we just wrapped up 2022. It was a really, really challenging year for fixed-income investors, and the municipal market certainly was susceptible to that. We are battling not only really, really high inflation, but a

