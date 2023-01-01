By Linus Claesson
The extension risk premium should compress as investors gain clarity on corporate behavior throughout the credit cycle.
The corporate hybrid market had a trying year in 2022, which marked an important test for extension risk and how the asset class functions throughout the more challenging part of the credit cycle. We believe the asset class passed with flying colors.
Corporate hybrids tend to exhibit high beta relative to non-subordinated credit, resulting in challenging absolute returns during bear markets. On the plus side, investors often learn a lot during difficult years. Here are some key lessons from 2022:
We believe investors’ understanding of extension risk has improved over the past year, and consequently, that the hybrid-specific risk premium should compress. Furthermore, in the year ahead, the hybrid market is set to benefit from a number of factors, including:
In a nutshell, we view the short-duration and high-quality nature of corporate hybrids as particularly attractive characteristics given hawkish central banks and the weakening macro environment.
