Capital Markets Outlook: Q1 2023

AllianceBernstein (AB)
AllianceBernstein (AB)
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • While 2022 was one of the toughest years ever for markets, the final quarter provided some relief.
  • Major central banks, including the Fed, European Central Bank, and Bank of England, continue to wrestle with stubbornly high inflation rates.
  • There's much disagreement about what 2023 holds for inflation and Fed policy, but views for 2024 are much more aligned around normalization, with falling rates, better bond returns, multiple expansion, and modest earnings growth that would bolster equity markets.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

What You Need to Know

While 2022 was one of the toughest years ever for markets, the final quarter provided some relief. With markets reshaped and valuations lower, the opportunity set has grown. But 2023 won’t be an easy road; investors will need

Wage and Services Inflation Year-over-Year Percent Change

Source: Refinitiv Datastream and AllianceBernstein (AB)

Percent of Stocks Outperforming S&P 500

Source: Bank of America US Equity and Quant Strategy, and Lipper

Low-Volatility Performance in Different Market-Return Regimes (Percent)

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream and AB

Higher Yields Suggest Attractive High-Yield Returns

Source: Bloomberg and AB

Municipal Credit Fundamentals Are Historically Strong

Source: Bloomberg, Moody’s, National Association of State Budget Officers, US Census Bureau and AB

C ap ital Markets
150

This article was written by




AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

