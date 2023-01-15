Invesco DB Agriculture ETF: Expect 28% Upside In 2023

Jan. 25, 2023 3:49 AM ETInvesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA)
Summary

  • Agricultural shortage continues even into 2023. One of the best ways to trade a food shortage is with Invesco DB Agriculture ETF or DBA.
  • DBA doesn't produce returns over long-term time horizons and is mainly a trading vehicle. However, we anticipate that supply shortage doesn't play out evenly in agricultural sector stocks.
  • Upside isn't fully priced-in and expect pricing to reach $25 per share or +28% upside from current levels.
  • We also expect the shortage to hit grocers and that consumer mayhem could cause hype in the shortage trade causing pricing to go higher across all agricultural products.
  • We recommend DBA as we like the underlying fundamentals and view it as an alternative hedge to volatility given poor performance of bonds this past year.

Empty shelves of vegetables in a supermarket

Empty shelves of vegetables in a supermarket

Julia Gomina/iStock via Getty Images

We anticipate the onset of another food shortage in 2023, and this time it’s going to be worse than the one we experienced in 2022, and could be even

Chart
Data by YCharts

CNN

CNN (CNN)

United States Department of Agriculture

United States Department of Agriculture (United States Department of Agriculture)

NASA Observatory

NASA Observatory (NASA Observatory)

USDA

USDA (US Department of Agriculture)

Empty shelves

Kroger shopper (Yahoo Finance)

Invesco

Portfolio composition (Invesco)

DBA price chart five years

5-year price chart (Google Finance)

Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

