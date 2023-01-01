Ring In The New Yield

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.66K Followers

Summary

  • A brighter outlook for bonds in 2023 should help investors leave the past where it belongs.
  • We think the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, so the coming year is likely to be kinder for bonds.
  • Bonds with lower duration have lower sensitivity to interest rate changes, while higher-duration bonds have higher rate risk.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

By Carolyn Barnette

The bottom line: Carpe diem, bond investors!

  • Many investors are holding onto cash in the wake of the '22 snafu.
  • Seize your day and take advantage of higher yields with lower interest rate risk.
  • It's
Bond

Author

Higher yields

Bloomberg; Morningstar As of 10/31/22

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.66K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.