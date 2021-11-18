Enterprise Financial Services: A Strong Q4 Bodes Well For 2023

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • EFSC reported a strong Q4 result as the net income increased to $1.59 per share.
  • The bank has one series of preferred shares outstanding, yielding 6.4% at the current share price.
  • Investors interested in capital gains should look at the common shares. Investors interested in income should focus on the preferred shares.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
State of Missouri 1891

Buyenlarge/Archive Photos via Getty Images

Introduction

About a year ago, I had a closer look at Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) as the bank had completed its acquisition of the First Choice Bank in California. This helped the Missouri-based bank to expand its reach and

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.16K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.