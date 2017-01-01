Google Layoffs: 'It's Not Enough!'

Jan. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL9 Comments
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Last November, TCI Fund Management wrote an open activist letter to Google's CEO.
  • Last Friday, TCI addressed Google again with another letter.
  • TCI thinks that this is a good first step but not enough.

Resignation. businessmen holding boxes for personal belongings and resignation letters.Quitting a job,The big quit.The great Resignation.

pcess609

Tech layoffs have accelerated

Over the last months, layoffs in Tech companies have been on an uptrend. Now the big players are joining in and after just 24 days, January already saw record-breaking layoff numbers. According to Layoffs.fyi, the total amount of tech layoffs

Tech Layoffs are accelerating

Tech Layoffs are accelerating (Layoffs.fyi)

Google Inverse DCF

Google Inverse DCF (Authors Model)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.53K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.