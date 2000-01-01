2000 And 2020: The Differences Are As Important As The Similarities For Tech Stocks

Summary

  • The pandemic bubble was driven by low rates as much as it was by over enthusiasm, unlike the 2000 tech bubble which occurred against a backdrop of relatively high rates.
  • While IT spending surged during the pandemic, it was nothing like the late 90s, making an investment hangover less likely.
  • Valuations have already largely corrected meaning the path forward is likely to be dictated by the probability of recession.

Bubble

Petrovich9

The COVID induced surge in growth stocks during 2020 and 2021 has drawn comparisons to the tech bubble of the late 90s, with many expecting the fallout to be the same. While there are similarities, it should be recognized that in general

Private Fixed Investment in Information Processing Equipment and Software

Figure 1: Private Fixed Investment in Information Processing Equipment

Future Technology Spending; Percent Expecting Increases for New York

Figure 2: Future Technology Spending; Percent Expecting Increases for New York (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Cloud Stock Index Relative to Consumer Discretionary Stock Index

Figure 3: Cloud Stock Index Relative to Consumer Discretionary Stock Index (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and Yahoo Finance)

Cloud Stock Index and NASDAQ Index During the Tech Bubble

Figure 4: Cloud Stock Index and NASDAQ Index During the Tech Bubble (source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

NASDAQ Relative Value

Figure 5: NASDAQ Relative Value (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Cisco EV/S Multiple

Figure 6: Cisco EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

Snowflake EV/S Multiple

Figure 7: Snowflake EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

Cisco and Snowflake Revenue

Figure 8: Cisco and Snowflake Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.65K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

